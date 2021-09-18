Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

INE opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.17. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.24.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

