Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGXF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

