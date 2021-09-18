Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 45.5% in August

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPHA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of IPHA traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 66,276,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,588. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $641.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.