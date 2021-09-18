Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IFNY stock remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Infinity Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

