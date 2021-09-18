ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $84,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

