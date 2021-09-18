IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.21

Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and traded as high as $28.30. IKONICS shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 19,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get IKONICS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.