Idle Market Capitalization Tops $16.63 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00013665 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $216,469.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00174028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.49 or 0.07155338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.26 or 0.99752741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00847337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

