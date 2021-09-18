Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.13

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $77.66 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00134372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

