Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

