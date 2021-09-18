Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 7,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

