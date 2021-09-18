Hovde Group Upgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Outperform

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

