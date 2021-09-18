Hord Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Hord has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $603,534.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00072155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00173424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.47 or 0.07116637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.02 or 0.99779153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00850837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

