Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

HLT stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

