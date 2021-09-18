Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.