Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $139.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.50. 2,434,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

