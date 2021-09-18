Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

