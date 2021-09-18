Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

