Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.62.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,241,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

