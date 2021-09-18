Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $33,489,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $34,531,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 1,455,576 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 126,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

