HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $184,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HHR shares. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.16. 101,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,827. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.