Head to Head Contrast: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) versus California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.21 -$45.86 million N/A N/A California First Leasing $16.94 million 11.07 $7.33 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats California First Leasing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

