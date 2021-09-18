Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $176,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 59.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $311,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 603,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,206,000 after buying an additional 116,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

