Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €172.20 ($202.59).

HNR1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €2.15 ($2.53) on Monday, hitting €159.10 ($187.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,968 shares. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.70.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

