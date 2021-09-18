Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. 1,364,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,850. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

