Gridcoin (GRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,896.00

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $10,896.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 423,921,701 coins and its circulating supply is 393,268,669 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars.
