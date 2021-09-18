Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.