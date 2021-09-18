Greenleaf Trust Purchases 418 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,462.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,445.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,338.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.