Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $135,031,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

