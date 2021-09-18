Great Elm Group (GEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Great Elm Group worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

