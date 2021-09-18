Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. Research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

