Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Up 53.7% in August

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth about $9,048,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 25.7% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 119,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth about $825,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:GNOG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.63. 1,478,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

