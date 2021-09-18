Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 35,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.