Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 64.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,461,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 301,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,183,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

