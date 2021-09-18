Glenview Trust Co Purchases 9,143 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 15,945,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,679. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.