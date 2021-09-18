Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,980,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,673. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

