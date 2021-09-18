Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 13,741,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.