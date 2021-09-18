Glenview Trust Co Acquires 314 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.42. 2,857,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.26 and its 200-day moving average is $265.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

