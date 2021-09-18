GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.0570 on Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and $602,037.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00123677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00175634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.82 or 0.07166093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.88 or 0.99848686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00848581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

