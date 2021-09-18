Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

