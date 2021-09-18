Gala (GALA) Reaches One Day Volume of $583.97 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 465% higher against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $840.21 million and $583.97 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00131082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

