G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,105. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

