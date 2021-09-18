Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on FULC. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. 1,924,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,094. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.