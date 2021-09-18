Frazier Management LLC Cuts Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Frazier Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,910 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 3,046,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,082. The firm has a market cap of $962.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.