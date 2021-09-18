Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Hits $327.32 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $327.32 million and $12.08 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 328,961,327 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

