Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Up 85.1% in August

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,286,500 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 3,396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 654.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSUMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUMF traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 20,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

