Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.18 Million

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $145.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.91 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $580.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $6.87 on Monday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,091. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 52-week low of $118.43 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.90.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,238. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

