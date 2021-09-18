Financial Analysis: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Howard Hughes and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.07%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Given The Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Risk & Volatility

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Howard Hughes and ACRES Commercial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $699.49 million 6.91 -$26.15 million $0.81 108.28 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 2.94 -$197.71 million ($15.09) -1.04

The Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes 9.25% 3.19% 1.28% ACRES Commercial Realty 136.32% 4.50% 0.94%

Summary

The Howard Hughes beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

