Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Exact Sciences worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

EXAS stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

