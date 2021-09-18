FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Up 50.1% in August

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87. FedNat has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedNat by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

