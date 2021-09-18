FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other FAT Brands news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,274.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

